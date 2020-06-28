New bakery opens in North Augusta with support from other small businesses

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Many small businesses have gone out of business because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But one woman is just starting hers with the help of of other local small business owners.

Sheila’s Baking Company is a name known in North Augusta and Evans for home-baked goods. Owner, Sheila Martin, started out with a food truck. Now, she’s opening her own store.

Photo provided by Sheila’s Baking Co.



Saturday morning the bakery opened at 7:00 a.m., but people were already lining up at 6:30 a.m. One woman said she was there for the caramelis. Another woman stated that she was looking forward to the coffee, but her husband was eagerly waiting for a cinnamon roll.



Sheila Martin is originally from Pennsylvania and she says she has been baking all of her life.



“So my mom was huge into cooking ever since I was little and she had a lot of recipes that she got from her mom. And we would get together and have baking days and stuff like that when I was growing up. And so I got some of her recipes and started tweaking them and developing them into something a little more special,” said Martin.

Photo provided by Sheila’s Baking Co.



Martin moved to the C-S-R-A to work at a bakery and learn more about the business.

She says she got the opportunity to move forward with a food truck and took it. Her confections became popular almost immediately and she began to look forward.

“So the brick and mortar was something I was definitely planning to do at some point. I wasn’t planning to do it quite this soon. About nine months after we opened I actually wrecked my first food truck. And so at the point I had to decide, am I actually going to do this full time or am I just gonna keep it weekends like I had been doing,” said Martin.

Martin also said she couldn’t have done it without help from other small business owners in North Augusta. She wanted to add coffee to her menu and she reached out to Brad Stone of Stone Roastery. He not only supplied her with coffee, but he created two roasts specifically for her bakery.

Photo provided by Sheila’s Baking Co.



“The espresso roast is a little darker than the medium, because she’s running it through an espresso machine. The normal espresso is a darker roast, but we like to do it a little lighter. So it’s a really good, smooth just a nice…I can drink the espresso just straight because it came out so good,”

Stone didn’t stop at just creating unique coffee for Sheila’s Baking Company. He helped Martin design her coffee bar, choose her equipment and train her baristas. He says that small business need to help each other during the pandemic in order to survive.

“Because the times are pretty hard for small businesses. When you get started, theres a lot that people just starting out don’t see. Their overhead expenses that just kind of jumps on them. They think they have it all figures out but they don’t. So I was trying to help her with all that we’ve gone through,” said Stone.

Photo provided by Sheila’s Baking Co.



Another North Augusta business owner, Lisa Christie of Pelican’s SnoBalls, was spotted in the kitchen at Sheila’s lending a helping hand. Further proof that in North Augusta, small businesses are really serious about helping each other succeed.

For more information on the bakery, including location and hours of operation, please visit the Sheila’s Baking Co. Facebook page.