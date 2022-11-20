WAGENER, SC. (WJBF)- Every month ACTS comes together to hold food distributions.

“We have definitely seen an increase in numbers served, we have almost– about 40% increase since three months ago. This food distribution is especially important because it is Thanksgiving,” ACTS Executive Director Suzanne Jackson said.

Saturday morning Area Churches Together Serving, or ACTS partnered with local organizations to provide Thanksgiving meals.

“We have provided the week’s worth of food in addition to some special staples like sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce and then beautiful produce boxes from Golden Harvest Food Bank,” Jackson said.

And this time, staff at Aiken Co-op say they had to help out.

“We take pride in our commitment to community by being able to address the food shortage and in this rural area, that’s one of the things we were able to do,” Aiken Co-op Community Development Manager Keyatta Priester said.

More than 100 turkeys were donated at the Turkey in a Box drive.

“We’re better together and we go and meet the needs of those that really need it and seeing that today really just, um, shows that,” Priester said.

This time of year is a time for thanks and those involved are glad to do their part.

“This week we’ll have had seven food distributions across Aiken County. Eight total for the month, we do eight total every month, in addition to our food pantry in Aiken,” Jackson said.