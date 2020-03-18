Mayor say changes needed for public at commission meetings

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Mayor Hardie Davis wants city leaders to take steps to combat the coronavirus, but the question is how?

A commission meeting Tuesday to discus the issue was postponed because the public could not attend the meeting as required by state law.

That’s because the Municipal Building is closed.

Mayor Davis says future meetings will go on, but with some changes to keep social distancing.



“The public can watch through live stream and there will be social distancing practices that we will have employed and put in place from the time anybody from the public wants to come in into this building will have to adhere to and we will do the business of the people,” said Mayor Hardie Davis.



Commissioners are scheduled to take up the city’s Coronavirus issues at their meeting Thursday.