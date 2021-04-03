Masters Tournament Housing prepares for next week

Masters Tournament rental housing companies are gearing up for the return of golf fans as New Channel 6’s Taylor Leverett learned there are changes for renters this year.

Taylor Leverett: “The Masters Tournament will definitely be looking a little bit different this year for sure. Despite this, rental companies are still seeing clients come in to see just a glimpse of golf.”

Kelly Starr, who’s the Director of Operations at Corporate Quarters says they’ve “been preparing all year for this week. It’s crunch time and we are definitely ready.”

Kelly Starr is among many business owners anticipating the return of the Masters Tournament. Her family-owned business Corporate Quarters provides services to families looking to rent their homes to golf visitors during Masters week. The caveat for host homes this year? a pandemic that is for now, the new normal.

Kelly says “there’s a lot of focus around COVID testing.” She also said that her client’s biggest concern this year was staying safe not only for homeowners but renters, too.

“All of our clients that are fortunate enough to come and have tickets are putting a huge emphasis on testing their guests, testing the employees so that way everybody is safe.”

Despite limited patrons in attendance at the Augusta National Golf Club for this year’s tournament, Starr says clients are still coming in to see their favorite players tee off. She says her client’s “are ready and they’ve been ready since last April.”

Despite the excited fans next week, there is one golfer that will be missed this year: Tiger Woods.

Starr says “Tiger always brings that wild factor to the Masters but we are definitely going to miss that, and everyone is wishing him well for a speedy recovery and hopefully he’ll be back next year.”

Reporting in Augusta, Taylor Leverett, WJBF News Channel 6.