Local “Teacher Parade” shows school spirit and love

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Students from one school in Augusta had the chance to see their teachers in a very special parade today.

It’s been more than two weeks since Richmond County schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To show their love of students, Lake Forest Hills elementary teachers decorated their personal vehicles and participated in a parade led by an Augusta Fire Department engine.

Students and parents lined sidewalks in the school zone and waved as their beloved principal and teachers rode along the streets.

There were a lot of signs saying “thank you” and “we miss you.”

The students also enjoyed seeing each other for a few minutes while social-distancing.