Local sisters create wishes from gifts

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — As a parent, you want to give your children the world. It becomes difficult on the family if they get seriously ill. Cecelia Palladino,10, and Mattie Palladino,6, are putting their skills to use to help kids with critical illnesses.

The idea came about when their mom started fundraising through the “Make a Wish Trailblaze Challenge.“

“They got into it like, how long is your hike this week,” said the girl’s mother, Christie Palladino. “How much have you raised? They done things like go to baseball games, and raise money with us.”

That’s when they set up shop in their home —- making crafts such as pillows, teddy bears, and other unique items. They are selling those items to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.

The girls have raised $500 so far out of their goal of $5,000. But the ultimate mission is to change the lives of those children who are seriously sick.

“Even the smallest shop in the world could do a huge thing,” explained the co-founders of Wishes From Gifts, Cecelia and Mattie Palladino. “Even $10 can change a lot.”

Their wish is …..

“I probably wish there was no such thing as those horrible things that keep them from going places,” said Cecelia.

And just like any kid, the sisters hope the money they raise will send the kids to the happiest place on earth.

“Go to Disney World Maybe,” said Mattie. “Most of them want to go to Disney World when you listen to most of their wishes.”

Their mother says she is glad her girls recognize at young ages, that some people need help.

“I don’t want them to feel like as a kid I don’t have a role,” explained Palladino.

These girls are well on their way to create wishes form their unique gifts. Click here if you like to help Mattie and Cecelia reach their goal.