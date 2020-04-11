Local Pastor surprises his young church member

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Four year old Jennifer Harrison of Augusta broke her arm and had surgery earlier this week.

Due to social distancing, friends and family can’t visit her.

So, to raise her spirits, Jennifer’s Pastor Roscoe Perry of First Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Appling decided to make a special visit.

Pastor Perry dressed as “Ziggy” the mouse and showed up at Jennifer’s house.

He walked up to the front window and caught Jennifer by surprise.

He waved at Jennifer and her family says the little girl was filled with happiness and laughter.