EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) --- Nonprofit organizations could be overwhelmed with demands due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, help is on the way with a check worth $245,000 to be given to five local organizations to assist in everyday resources like food, housing support, and financial stability.

"These are all organizations that are leaning heavily in their missions," said President & CEO United Way of the CSRA. "Brittany Burnett. "Some of them said we are not sure how we are going to fund this yet, but this is our mission, and this is the work we will do."