Local group asks for help with school children’s needs

The Columbia County Foundation for Children is asking for help from the public with basic needs for local school kids.

Area elementary schools often have a supply of items for children who may come to school in need or with limited resources, the Foundation for Children helps supply these items by working with the local schools through their thrift store and resource center.

Foundation for Children is asking for help as the school year gets underway, telling NewsChannel 6 they are in desperate need for socks, underwear and clothing in children’s sizes 4-10. The resource center is also in need of basic hygiene items for children in the school system specifically items on the following list:



Toothpaste

Deodorant

Feminine Items

Shampoo

Lotion

Washcloths

Baby Wipes

Acne Wash

Small detergent bottles

combs, brushes and hair ties



For those wanting to donate hygiene items, please drop them off at the office of Bill Beazley Homes at 7009 Town Center Blvd. in Evans. The drop off location for clothing items is at the Columbia County Foundation for Children Thrift store located at 6347 Columbia Rd. in Appling.

Information on the foundation and how it helps the community can be found on their website by following this link.