AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A longtime local Educator gets a special honor today.

Mrs. Ella Springs Jones spent four decades at Augusta Tech educating students and serving as a Vice President of the school.

A legacy bench was unveiled in her honor on the campus.

She was also the 16th South A0tlantic Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

She’s the only person from the CSRA to achieve that level of leadership in the sorority.

Her sorority sisters from across the region came together for the unveiling.

“We wanted to make sure to leave a legacy of her administration to education and service to both Augusta Technical College and the sorority,” explains Tiffany Moore Russell, Esq who is the current South Atlantic Regional Director.

The bench dedication kicks off Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s South Atlantic Region Cluster VI events and meeting which are being held in Aiken.