Local church celebrates Easter with a drive-in church service

Augusta (WJBF)- This week many Christians have had to celebrate Holy Week a little bit differently. Services are being live streamed all over the country instead of being held in the church building.

But for Abilene Baptist Church and Head Pastor Dr. Brad Whitt, they found a way to gather together while still following the guidelines set forward by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp.

On Sunday, Abilene Baptist Church held a drive-in Easter service, much like a drive-in movie.

Church goers gathered in the parking lot at Carolina Pottery on Washington Road a 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m to celebrate.

Dr. Brad Whitt is head pastor at Abilene and he said that before the church put the event together, he spoke with the governor to clear it and got the thumbs up.

“It is Easter and if we can have a way to worship and gather together as a community in a safe way and then lift up and pray and show our support and appreciation for those who are serving, I think it’s a good thing,” said Dr. Whitt.

A stage was set up for musicians and the pastor while members of the congregation were required to park in a checkerboard fashion and remain in their vehicles.

The service was aired on an FM radio station so that everyone in attendance could hear the music and the Easter message.

So why come out to the drive-in service instead of watching the live stream at home?

“I just wanted to see my friends and church family. We’ve missed each other. Seeing them on the computer is one thing, doing a Zoom Sunday School class, but actually waving and seeing their smiling faces brought me out this morning,” said Jennifer Whitaker, a member of Abilene.

“And even though we’re in our cars and we can’t talk to each other, there’s something that is just very uplifting and we just feel that we are more united when we gather together,” said member, Cathy Golden.

Services were quick, only about half an hour or so. and Dr. Whitt felt it was important to recognize all healthcare workers and essential personnel who were in attendance.

Abilene did not take up a collection for the church as they normally would. Instead, they asked for donations for a worthy cause.

Dr. Whitt: “We are going to take a digital offering, either via text and/ or online. And all of the offering received will go to bless and show our support and appreciation for those on the front lines.”

If you are interested in more information about Abilene Baptist Church, or in making a donation to their COVID-19 Fund, then you can either go to their facebook page, Abilene Baptist Church- Augusta, GA or to their website, www.myabilene.org.