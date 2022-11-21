MT. VERNON, GEORGIA – The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States & Communities welcomed the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC) into the network during an in-person designation ceremony and Council Meeting. The 17 counties represented by the Commission serving over 299,000 Georgians will now be designated Age-Friendly Counties. They join over 700 other communities across the nation that have committed to preparing for an aging population.

Launched in 2012, the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities (NAFSC) is an organizational affiliate of the World Health Organization Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities and Communities, a program launched in 2006. Through the age-friendly program, AARP helps participating communities to become more livable and age-friendly by creating safer and more walkable streets, needed housing and transportation options, better access to key services, and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.

“The Heart of Georgia Altamaha Region is honored to be a part of the AARP Network of Age friendly Communities. This partnership will greatly enhance current efforts within the region to create a more livable and age friendly environment for the citizens of the region,” said HOGARC, Chairman James Thomas.

“We are thrilled that the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission has joined the network,” said Debra Tyler-Horton, State Director for AARP Georgia. “We commend the Commission for recognizing the value of being an age-friendly community for people of all ages, and we look forward to continuing our work together to make the region a great place to grow up and grow old.”

The NAFSC provides a structured process that guides change and serves as a catalyst to educate, encourage, promote and recognize improvements that benefit residents of all ages and life stages. Enrollment in the network provides member communities with the resources to become more age-friendly by tapping into national and global research, planning models and best practices.

Georgia is home to the nation’s first age-friendly community – Macon-Bibb County– which is celebrating its 10-year NAFSC anniversary in 2022. In total, there are 100 Georgia communities that are currently part of the NAFSC. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/livable.

About AARPAARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation’s largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media

learn more by clicking here.