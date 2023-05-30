It’s been a decade since Macon-Bibb County became the nation’s first community designated “age-friendly” in AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. Since then, 99 more cities, counties, and communities in the Peach State have joined, pledging to become places that are welcoming and livable for people of all ages.

Membership means the community will assess its accessibility to people of all ages and make recommendations to improve that accessibility—such as by making streets more walkable or by building a senior center accessible by public transportation.

Macon-Bibb has held walking audits to come up with features to help calm traffic and has passed a policy to make streets safer for walkers and bicyclists. Click on Age-Friendly Network at aarp.org/livable to learn which other Georgia locales have joined.

See the full article at: https://states.aarp.org/georgia/celebrate-an-age-friendly-milestone