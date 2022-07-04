Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
90°
Augusta
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Animals and Pets
Automotive News
Business & Consumer
Cold Cases
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Domestic Violence | Hidden Crime
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Politics
Recalls
South Carolina News
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Press Releases
BestReviews
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Jenna’s Science Corner
Request a School Talk
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Community
Best of the Class
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Salute to Service
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Television Park Productions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Please enter a search term.
Livable Communities
AARP Livable Communities: Our Work
Top Livable Communities Headlines
How and Where to Get COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters …
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Manchester residents respond to proposal for new …
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office holding event to …
Burke County Sheriff releases statement, report on …
4-year-old drowning victim’s parents want answers
19-year-old missing in Richmond County
Georgia pastor sentenced to 10 years for sexually …
Former IRS employee sentenced to over One year in …
VIDEO: Couple caught in crossfire on interstate
Reaction to vandalism at brand new city splash pad
Charges upgraded for couple accused of killing baby …
Video shows boat stuck in ‘circle of death’
Former IRS employee sentenced to over One year in …
VIDEO: Couple caught in crossfire on interstate
Dog set on fire gets gifts, love from around globe
Missing man’s remains found in machine at SC plant
Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers
President Biden tells Griner’s wife he’s working …
Riley homers, Anderson shines as Braves beat Cards …
Mark Greubel leads Team USA Kickboxing as head coach …
White Sox, MLB decide to play game after parade shooting
Trending Stories
19-year-old missing in Richmond County
4-year-old drowning victim’s parents want answers
Georgia Guidestones destroyed by bomb, investigation …
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office holding event to …
We talk to Southeastern Aesthetic Surgery and MedSpa …
Man found shot dead in North Augusta home, suspect …