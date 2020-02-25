Columbia County, GA (WJBF) The Columbia County Board of Education is proposing a “learn from home day” on the March 13th previously scheduled early release day.
If approved, the “learn from home day” would allow high school students in good standing with grades, and parent permission, to not attend at all that day and still be marked present. Those students who are not performing satisfactorily or who are not passing will be required to report to school for the half day to make up work, re-take assessments, receive additional tutoring, or complete projects. Students required to attend but do not, will be marked absent. The proposal is set to be voted on during the Tuesday, February 25th Board of Education meeting.
“Learn from home” day proposal for Columbia County, GA high schoolers
