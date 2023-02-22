AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Lucy Craft Laney would like to invite the community out on Wednesday February 22nd for a resource fair.

The event will take place from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm at the high school in the old gym.

The community resource fair will be available to all students, parents, guardians, and the community.

Several businesses and services include, but not limited to:

Goodwill Job Connection

CoYo Educational Services

Georgia Department of Labor

Miller Motte

CDL classes

Sam’s Club

Augusta Technical College GED department

AU mental Health

Light refreshments will be served.