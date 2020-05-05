Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Railey Warren

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– I love hearing about the great things people are doing in our community to help in this crisis, people like the author of Little White Squirrel’s Secret, Penny Hunt.

She says as a grandmother with a compromised immune system there’s not much she can do, but she prays her online “Story time with Miss Penny” blesses the kids and gives parents a break, too!

And that brings me to Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: 16-year-old Railey Warren, who has taken sidewalk chalk art to a whole new level.

Just look at these masterpieces! Railey spends up to 4 hours creating these colorful pictures around town.

Let me know who your Bright Light is be emailing me at jmontgomery@wjbf.com.