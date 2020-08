AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A big shout-out to DeFoor Realty in Appling, GA.

The team wanted to show their appreciation to school teachers and staff, and show them how much they mean to the community.

So, the Columbia County company donated $10,000 to North Columbia Elementary, Euchee Creek Elementary, Harlem Middle and Harlem High School.

Great job by Jeff, John and Christie DeFoor making those in-person donations on August 19th.