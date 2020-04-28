Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week: Brittany Joiner

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)– I love hearing about the great you see people doing in our community to help in this crisis…. people like a very ambitious middle-schooler named Brittany Joiner.

“It matters how much you’re willing to pursue it and I feel like that’s what a lot of people shouldln’t pay attention to is age, it’s what you’re willing to do!”

Brittany has earned a great reputation as a baker, and as the owner of Britt’s Bakery she’s spread a lot of good cheer, but she felt the need to do more for health care workers.

So she started sewing masks, working steadily to create up to 70 masks a day. So far, she’s shipped to hospitals in 5 states.

Way to go, Britt!

And if that name sounds familiar, you may remember this young woman as a previous WJBF Giving Your Best winner in December of 2017! Watch her story here: https://www.wjbf.com/news/giving-your-best-brittany-joiner/