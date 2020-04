AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) --- Wearing a cloth face mask has become an essential item for some of us as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. You've probably seen them on retail clerks and shoppers, or even people wearing them in their cars. However, Dr. Jose Vazquez at The Medical College of Georgia says the problem is that most aren't wearing them the way they should.

"My concern about wearing the mask is what I've seen in public; if somebody has it on, they wear it inappropriately," explained Vazquez. "They put it over the mouth, but they leave the nose out. Number two, they get closer to individuals, so they diminish the social distancing policy."