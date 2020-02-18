JENNIE: Weight loss surgery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Today, we’re talking about weight loss surgery.

It is a life altering procedure that has shown to be effective at reducing the impact of many obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea and heart disease.

Kim Vickers is one of our associate producers here at WJBF News Channel 6. She’s a busy mom of two wife, college student, community theater performer and she is a bariatric surgery success story having had the procedure in December of 2017.

Take a look at some of these pictures here’s Kim before her weight loss surgery.

You can see her pretty smile but that’s hiding a lot of frustration because she was bigger than she had ever been before even heavier than her pregnancy weight.

And take a look now, that’s Kim and her husband before surgery, they’ve both had surgery. And take a look at this, in December together, they have lost right at 200 pounds.

Kim was 37 when she had her surgery. She says it’s the best decision she ever made.

“I had spent a lot of time trying to lose weight the traditional way with fat diets counting calories, exercising, trying to cut the bad stuff and no matter what I did the max I could lose was about 15 pounds and then I would just stop and I just could never get over that hump and it just like you said, I was frustrated I just built and built and built and I knew I had to do something because I was just getting bigger. I couldn’t keep up with my kids you know, it’s really hard to play with kids they wanted me to jump on their trampoline and jumping on a trampoline is a lot more exercise than you think it is and so I couldn’t do it for more than a couple of minutes so, I just couldn’t keep up and I was missing out on a lot and I was miserable, I hated buying clothes I hated looking in a mirror and I was miserable. So, this was really kind of a last resort for me. I knew a few people that have had the various types of bariatric surgery so, I talked to them, I did my research I went in and spoke to my doctor and it took me about two years of research and thinking about it to actually make the decision to do it but once I did, it was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Live Healthy MD is a comprehensive medical and surgical weight loss clinic specializing in the treatment of the obesity epidemic what we’ve been talking about today. Dr. Michael Blaney is a board-certified bariatric surgeon and a fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

“I trained in general surgery and even had a very vibrant general surgery practice, but like most things in life we tend to gravitate to the things we find interest in. It’s very rewarding seeing patients who couldn’t walk or in wheelchairs and are now walking and you know get their life back.”

Weight loss surgery has a positive impact on so many obesity-related health problems, like hypertension and Type II diabetes.

“Almost everybody we see of course is probably being treated for some medical problem the most notable, weight related, medical problems that we see are diabetes, high blood pressure elevated cholesterol, arthritis and so forth and almost all of those problems, if not 100% cured significantly improved, even through a modest reduction in weight and I tell my patients you know, you don’t have to lose a 100% of the weight you perceive yourself needing to lose to have a 100% improvement in your overall health and quality of life.”