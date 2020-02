AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- Many of you watched our special report over the holidays with an Evans mom who was the gestational surrogate for her sister-in-law. Today, we're sharing Jessica Cooper's entire interview about the loving gesture that she felt was a calling from God.

“There’ve been very few times in my life when I’ve felt like the Lord has spoken to me very clearly, without questioning what it was to do, and this was one of those times I knew for sure, without a doubt, that this is what I was supposed to do.”