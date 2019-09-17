Jennie: W.L.J. Angel Gowns gets ready for first Angel Walk, Steps for Strength

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A first of its kind walk in Augusta is coming up October 5th… the W.L.J. Angel Gowns Bash and Angel Walk: Steps for Strength.

Bella Bruce is the co-founder of W.L.J Angel Gowns, an organization of volunteers who dedicate their time to make amazing angel gowns for babies who are stillborn, or who die shortly after birth.

She started W.L.J. Angel Gowns after the loss of her grandson, Wyatt.

“We lost Wyatt June 2nd, of 2016, two hours and ten minutes after birth. And he was just three nine and 15 inches long. And due to his size we were unable to find anything for us to put him in. So my daughter and I created WLJ Angel Gowns and now we service anywhere in the United States, absolutely free of charge, angel gowns and angel wraps, to hospitals, funeral homes, and to individual families who suffer infant loss.”

The tiny burial clothes are made from donated wedding gowns and formal dresses.

Bruce says the goal of the Bash and Angel Walk is to raise funds to buy cooling “cuddle cots” for the local hospitals.

“A cuddle cot is a bassinet that has a cooling mattress and when a baby passes, the mom can put the baby on the cooling mattress, and it slows their transition down. Which allows them more time with their baby. We didn’t have even 24 hours with our Wyatt, before we had to make the call to come get him. But having this cuddle cot will allow families days with their babies. So if you’ve got a military dad that’s overseas, then that allows the dad to be able to see their baby before they’re taken.”