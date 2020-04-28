Jennie: United Way of the CSRA meeting changing needs of community in pandemic

"To me, this really is us leaning into our mission harder than ever because we are helping make sure we are meeting the needs of the community." ~Brittany Burnett, CEO United Way of the CSRAA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Our community is facing a specific challenge in this coronavirus pandemic… and the United Way needs your help.

You can join the Mask It Up CSRA campaign to keep first responders, people working in grocery stores, people with compromised immune systems, and anyone who needs a mask, safe.

Your $5 donation provides a high-quality face mask for someone who needs it most, thanks to a partnership with Carole Fabrics.

The United Way of the CSRA partnered with The Community Foundation to launch the COVID-19 Emergency response Fund on March 19th.

United Way President and CEO Brittany Burnett explains how they have given out hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to local agencies meeting the emerging needs in our community during this pandemic.