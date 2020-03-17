Jennie: Thoughts about “The One that Stayed Away” as we practice social distancing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This is a time of uncertainty, for sure.

One way I deal with anxiety about things I can’t control, is by doing something I can control.

I saw this post on Facebook and thought it really sent a powerful visual about the importance of social distancing. Be that one, the one that kept something from spreading.

We’re looking at this through the lens of a frightening virus marching across the globe, but it applies in other contexts as well.

Be the one who stops the gossip from spreading.

Be the one who ends an escalating situation.

Be the one who isn’t afraid not to be like all the rest.