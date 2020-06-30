JENNIE: Susan Burgess fills the void for many who miss hearing their favorite hymns in church

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– I love seeing the different, creative things people are doing in our community to raise morale in this time of crisis.

People like Susan Burgess, who is nurturing the spiritual lives of so many Christians who cannot worship in their churches right now.

And even though they may be watching church online, it probably doesn’t feel as intimate as in-person worship service.

That’s where her Facebook Live “Friday Night Hymn Sing” comes in!

You may be thinking, well anyone can listen to Christian music on the radio or play it in their homes. That’s true, but Susan adds the heart- the interaction with her live audience on Facebook- that gives people a sense of community. It’s something a lot of people, particularly those who live alone and many be spending days and weeks without human interaction, are really craving right now.

Susan is the director of the children’s and youth music programs at First Baptist Church North Augusta.

Here’s how you can watch Hymn Sing: just click on the Susan Burgess Music Facebook page Friday nights at 8 o’clock- you’ll see the “live now” button- and enjoy her music and sing along. You may see some of the children from her youth choirs, or her family and grandchildren. Don’t forget your hymnal!

Congratulations, Susan Burgess, Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week!