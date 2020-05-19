Live Now
Jennie Show 5/19/20: Saying goodbye to George Myers as we celebrate his 30+ years at WJBF-TV

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- We are celebrating a big personality here at Television Park this week as longtime Chief Meteorologist George Myers steps into retirement. He’s wrapping up a 35-year career at WJBF-TV.

George really is like the River Region’s favorite uncle, isn’t he?!!

We’ll also be welcoming a new very important member to our team. Tim Miller is joining the NewsChannel 6 family after a long career in the Columbia, SC market.

See the full show in the link above… and we invite you to share you well-wishes via email with George on our Facebook page!


