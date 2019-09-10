Jennie: Remembering Meagan Ryan during Ovarian Cancer Awareness month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Meagan White was just 24 years old when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Her younger sister, Dottie, who became her fierce advocate, was just 21 at the time.

The two sisters appeared on the Jennie Show in October of 2017 to raise awareness of ovarian cancer- particularly since Meagan held the distinction of being the youngest patient her doctor had diagnosed with the disease.

Watch full October 2017 interview here.

Ovarian cancer occurs in 1-in-79 women. Symptoms can include the following: pelvic pain, abdominal pain, back pain, fatigue, pain during sex, constipation or diarrhea, and menstrual changes

Early detection and treatment are the best ways to increase a woman’s chance of survival.

September is the “awareness” month for several important issues, including ovarian cancer. I visited Meagan in the hospital the week before she died. She asked me to keep talking about ovarian cancer, and encourage women to pay attention to their bodies. I promised her that I would help continue her fight after she was gone. ~Jennie