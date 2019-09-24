Jennie: Peekaboo Fall Garden Tour coming up Oct. 4 & 5

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Council of Garden Club’s Peekaboo Garden Tour is coming up October 4th & 5th with unique garden stops in two Columbia County neighborhoods- West Lake and Cambridge.

Six unique gardens are on the tour, featuring stunning Japanese maple trees, a greenhouse created with vintage windows, and a soothing koi pond.

Buy tickets here.

You can also buy tickets in advance at Bedford Greenhouses and Greenbrier Nursery & Gifts. Check the flyer below for 3 houses selling tickets at the door.

The Council of Garden Club serves the community through projects such as Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House, Blue Star marker, and the Perennial Garden at Riverwalk Augusta.

Fran Weber and Mary Louise Hagler are co-chairs of this year’s event.

“Each garden is so different and unique. I think there’s something in there for everyone. There’s landscape for people who really don’t want to garden as much, and then there are master gardeners who are having their gardens on the tour. They work more in the garden and can show you different plants, and we have master gardeners that will be in each garden to answer questions for anybody that might have a question on a plant.”