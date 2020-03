UPDATE (7:48 p.m., 03/17/2020) - Passing along the questions and concerns of parents in McDuffie County to the school officials there in regard to the school system's first efforts at distributing learning packets for its students, WJBF did hear back from Dr. Mychele Rhodes, the superintendent of the McDuffie County School System.

When asked about the lack of assignments for multiple courses, Dr. Rhodes wrote, “We are working to replenish all materials as quickly as possible to assist parents in maintaining skills students have mastered. Please recognize paper copies are for those without Internet access.”