AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s always nice to have the Brunsons from B&B Theatre Productions with us.

You can catch their latest show, “Lil Red from the Hood,” October 16th at 5:00pm., at the Harden Performing Arts Center in Evans. Tickets are available in advance for $10/$20.

They’ll be $15?$25 at the door the day of the show.

Jack and Tara Brunson moved from New York to Augusta nearly a decade ago and began a puppet ministry. It’s an interesting story, which Tara shares in the video above.