Jennie: Hot tech gifts for the holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— Suzanne Kantra, founder and editor-in-chief of techlicious.com, says laptop computers followed by smart phones televisions, tablets, and wearables are topping consumers’ wish lists this year.

She says look for TVs with voice control and smart technologies. Her two favorites are the LG B9 (perfect blacks, ideal for gaming) and the Samsung Q80R (viewable from any angle, and under any lighting conditions).

As for laptops, she likes HP Elite Dragonfly. Another big item is Fitbit, the Versa 2.

“This is a smart watch. It has all of those capabilities, advance fitness tracking, but also things like tap to pay, sleep tracking, and it all comes with six days of battery life.”

She suggests Google’s new Pixle 4 if you’re shopping for a smart phone.

“It has an upgraded camera that has incredible low light photography, and also astrophotography. So it can take pictures of the night sky. You’re gonna be able to see the Milky Way in those shots. In addition to that, you’re gonna have a gesture control and a much more tightly integrated Google Assistant.”