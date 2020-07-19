JENNIE: Emerging research may point to benefit from MMR vaccine on COVID symptoms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— As the world waits for a successful coronavirus vaccination, medical journals are reporting some interesting findings.

Across the globe, there’s growing evidence that the use of live vaccines- specifically the MMR, a common vaccination for children, also provides beneficial measures against COVID, including reduced death rates and hospitalizations.

And while the Chief Medical Officer at Augusta University Health says it’s not conclusive yet, it is compelling.

Dr. Phillip Coule/Chief Medical Officer, AU Health: “There’s no direct science to say this absolutely provides any direct protection but there’s lots of reasons to believe that it might and that is that we see very low atack rates in children, we see excellent outcomes in children. There are other things that would explain that but in addition there is some similarity to structure between the virus that causes Rubella and SARS COVID suggests it mights.”

Jennie: Things like what they’ve noticed in Hong Kong. in 2019, they instituted a free MMR vaccination program for adult healthcare workers, airport staff and foreign domestic helpers and only 4 people have died from COVID in Hong Kong, despite how close it is to Wuhan, the epicenter of the Pandemic.

Dr. Coule/Chief Medical Officer, AU Health: “You can see similarities to that as well as the converse in South Korea, similarly has had excellent ourcomes with deaths related to COVID and they have an aggressive vaccination program. And we know that immune stimulation that occurs from MMR vaccination kind of falls off after age 50, which is also when we start seeing mortality from this disease ticking up. Again, there are other pissible explanations of that. Certainly, makes one ask the question.”

Dr. Coule says it’s important to talk with your doctor to decide if the vaccination is right for you.

Read the mBio paper here: https://asm.org/Press-Releases/2020/MMR-Vaccine-Could-Protect-Against-the-Worst-Sympto