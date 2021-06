AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– June is Elder Abuse Awareness month and the CSRA Regional Agency on Aging wants to make sure people know what to watch for.

Kathy Jones is here with details of the virtual seminars that are being presented this month and an exciting award ceremony next week!

For more information go to csrarc.ga.gov…. or call the agency at 706-210-2000 or 706-210-2018