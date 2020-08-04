JENNIE: Bright Light of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– You already know that Lori Van Lenten is the Founding, Artistic & Executive Director of VOCE. We met her in the last segment!

So one of the things Lori didn’t tell us about is the awesome surprise she delivered to area music teachers last week.

And that’s why she’s Jennie’s Bright Light of the Week!

Lori learned how to make these special singing masks — and not only did she make them for her students, but she made them for other music teachers.

She and her daughter delivered the masks and no doubt, thrilled a lot of teachers gearing up for a new school year.