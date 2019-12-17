Jennie: Augusta Symphony 3rd Annual Gala Saturday, Jan. 11

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta Symphony Orchestra’s black tie gala is coming up Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The gorgeous evening will take place at the Miller Theater, the home of Augusta Symphony, with a reception of light hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and, of course, Bond’s signature martini, the Vesper.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., highlighted by “The Music of Bond”, a performance group from Europe flying in for the event.

Now in its 65th season, Augusta Symphony is the primary professional orchestra for the River Region. Through its different concert series, it reaches 20,000 people each year.

And the symphony reaches even further in live classical music performance through Veterans Outreach, Group Music Therapy, and Community Chords music educaiton.

These programs take money and the symphony’s premiere fundraiser is coming up in January, An Evening of James Bond!

Music Director Dirk Meyer, and Executive Director Anne Catherine Murray are here to tell us about it! https://augustasymphony.com/event/augusta-symphony-gala-2/