JENNIE: Augusta Players opens 77th season (in person!) with Young Frankenstein

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s been over a year and a half since The Augusta Players took to the Imperial Theatre stage.

That’s why Scott Seidl is especially excited about the 77th season opener, “Young Frankenstein!” The Mel Brooks musical already has the cast in stitches, and Seridl says it will be great to experience the live audience reaction, after 18 months of virtual performances.

The show runs Friday, September 24th – Sunday, September 26th. Tickets are available at the box office or online. For more information call 706-826-4707.