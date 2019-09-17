Jennie: Augusta Players opens 75th season with musical, “Ragtime”

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Players has been Augusta’s premier theatre company since 1945.

That makes this season pretty special– it’s the 75th season, their Diamond Anniversary!

Here to tell us more about that, and the season’s opening production are Scott Seidl and Russell Joel Brown.

Scott is the Executive and Artistic Director of the Augusta Players RJB is a very talented actor, singer & dancer! He plays the role of Coalhouse Walker, Jr.

“It was originated on Broadway, originally by Brian Stokes Mitchell in 1998, and I had the great fortune of seeing him in the show. On Broadway, and I saw him again on tour – and I was blown away both times. Actually, Scott and I have that in common, because unbeknownst to either of us, we were both in New York at that time, and we both saw the show in ’98. Each of us vowed to ourselves, that we were gonna do that show one day. And it’s Scott’s first time, it’s my first time, and we get to do it here on Augusta!”

The cast includes Roy Lewis, Deborah Latch, Greg Goodwin, Nichole Kuehl, Claudia Ballas Latch, Casey Johnson, Eric Carter and Jewett Mukenge.

Seidl says the “Ragtime Speakeasy” will be a fun addition to the experience. It’s a throwback to the early 20’s.

“We thought it would be a fun way to celebrate that weekend and the kickoff of our 75th season. So from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. across the street from the Imperial, near the Miller, we’re partnering with the Miller Theater and their new space, the Knox Music Institute, and turning that into a speakeasy. And you have to have a souvenir coin to get in.”

Buy tickets here or call 706-826-4707 to make your reservations.