JENNIE: Augusta opera singer to debut At First Sight Feb. 13 at Davidson Fine Arts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We are celebrating women in the arts today from the stage, to the written word, to opera.

And we’re beginning with an accomplished singer who’s roots are in the Garden City, thanks to her parents’ military service.

Diana Thompson-Brewer is a professional opera singer who was born and raised in Augusta. She got her Masters of Music degree also in vocal performance at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and graduated from UGA with a Doctor of Musical Arts degree.

“My parents said before I started speaking I was singing. I think they played a lot of Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey for me when I was younger, so that’s what I emulated.”

Thompson-Brewer made her international debut singing in Geneva, Switzerland. In her 10-year performance career, she has sung in New York City, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Vermont, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and more!

“I’ve been very blessed that this has turned into that. I just knew I loved to sing, and that’s all I wanted to do. And one thing led to another, and as soon as I graduated with my Masters in 2009 I had a gig in Kentucky for three months doing music outreach. And the connections kept building, and the trajectory was sort of laid out for me.”

You can hear Diana Thompson-Brewer perform Thursday, February 13th in Augusta, at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School.

It’s the world premiere of At First Sight, it’s free, and it starts at 6:00pm.

“Ashley Renee Lumpkin, also a graduate of Davidson, was the poet and writer for this set. And Christopher Cooley who lives in New York City, he plays for a lot of Metropolitan opera singers and other local singers in New York, he’s the composer of the work so he will be joining us too and playing at the piano.”

It’s a piece that speaks to relationships, race, motherhood and more.

“So Ashley wrote a set of six poems that are very similar to Robert Schumann is a composer from the romantic era period, and he wrote a set called Frauenliebe und Leben which chronicles a woman’s love for a man, and her life with him from courtship through to his death. And so it just so happened that this piece is very similar to that, but in six songs and modernized.”

A question and answer session will follow the concert.