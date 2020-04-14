JENNIE: Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce webinar series and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce continues to reach its members through a cool platform, its Achieving More Virtually web series.





Join local law firm Enoch Tarver, PC to determine how to protect your business against any future COVID-19 claims that may arise now or during the future of recovery. Attorneys and partners Ed Enoch and Ed Tarver will be on hand today at 3:00 pm– go to the chamber website to register.

For more information about the chamber’s role in this time of shut down, we turn to AMCC Vice President, Blaire Marvin.