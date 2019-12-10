Jennie: Augusta Christmas Parade returns to nighttime event this Saturday, Dec. 14

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Augusta Christmas parade takes place Saturday, Dec. 14th.

And for the first time this century, it’s returning to a nighttime parade!

The parade starts at 6:00 p.m. on Broad Street. Proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.

Margaret Woodard is a RMHC board member.

“So it will really be fun because everything’s pretty downtown. All the lights will be up. And there will also be activities on the Augusta Common at 4:00 in fact, before the parade. You can come a little bit early, come at 4:00 and you’ll see The Twelve Bands of Christmas Concert, at the Common. And then you can make your way over to Broad Street and line up to watch the parade. “

WJBF is proud to bring you the parade live at 6pm on Me-TV, so keep that in mind if you can’t make it downtown. WJBF will also live stream the parade on wjbf.com