WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) --- Georgia Power and The Burke County Sheriff's Office are pumping the brakes on speeders near Plant Vogtle.

"We are going to write more tickets," said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. "We have reduced tolerance levels, whereas a person may have only been stopped in the past if they were going 15 miles or more over the posted speed limit; we've cut that back to 11."