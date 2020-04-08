Jennie: Actor/radio host Sam Sorbo draws on decade of homeschooling experience to encourage parents who are homeschooling for first time

"Heaven forbid we should go back to normal. Normal wasn't working. Let's try something new- let's use this opportunity!" ~Sam Sorbo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The first thing that strikes you about Sam Sorbo is that she’s one who will find the positive in a given situation.

Take for instance, the COVID-19 pandemic. Sorbo is optimistic about the changes that will result from what we’re experiencing as a society.

This is no doubt a challenging time for many parents who find themselves playing the role of teachers to their kids… kids, who no longer leave home to go to school!

That’s where the upbeat actress, radio host, and author comes in.

If that name, Sorbo, sounds familiar, it’s because you may know her as Mrs. Kevin “Hercules” Sorbo.

The two are well-known for writing and producing and starring in faith-based movies, including God’s Not Dead, Let There Be Light, and Miracle in East Texas. They are political conservatives who don’t shy away from speaking out about their faith and their moral convictions.

Sam is also a big advocate and authority on homeschooling.

She has teamed up with a group in Texas that’s just launch a free resource for parents called coronavirushomeschooling.com

