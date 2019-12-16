Jennie: AARP Caregiver Lunch and Learn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– We begin today with a group that does so much more than you might realize! Our local AARP in the CSRA is working with the City of Augusta to create a more livable community.

From bike and walking paths to free movies and workshops, AARP is working to make sure seniors thrive.

If you are a caregiver for a loved one, you’ll be interested in this week’s

Caregiver Lunch and Learn, Thursday December 19th. It’s at The Boathouse, 101 Riverfront Drive from 11:30-1:30. It is open to the public. Space is limited so you need to register here.

Lunch will be provided.

Associate State Director, Alice Bennett, has the details.