Jennie: A Christmas Carol is a favorite of Augusta Players

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)— The Augusta holiday family favorite is back, “A Christmas Carol,” and it’s an Augusta Players tradition.

Scrooge and his ghostly encounters come to life in this thrilling Broadway adaptation of Charles Dickens well-know story, filled with music, elaborate costumes, and a joyful message.

Two members of the cast are with me today, Peter Brannigan and Anissa Cordova. Peter plays Young Scrooge. Anissa plays Emily, his fiancee.

“It’s very different than the play. It’s more light and bright, and has all the classic show tunes added in. So it’s a little bit different than the play.”

Buy tickets here.

You can catch A Christmas Carol December 13th – 15th at the Imperial Theater.

Tickets range from 22 to $49. Buy them online, or call 706-826-4707.