Jennie: 5th annual March for Jesus set for August 17th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The 5th annual March for Jesus is coming up Saturday, August 17th in downtown Augusta. Crowds will gather at Broad and 13th Street, near Curtis Baptist Church, at 8:00am. The parade down Broad Street begins at 8:30am and will end at the Augusta Common. Live music, vendors, the Kids Zone, praise & worship, and much more will fill the Common until Noon.

WAFJ station manager, Steve Swanson, says in often divisive culture, it’s a group of local media professionals, Christians in Media, who will host the fifth annual March for Jesus.

WBPI TV 49, 88.3 WAFJ, WNRR 1380AM, WUCC 99.9FM, Bryton Entertainment, and Real Talk with R.S. Brown have joined forces once again to make this faith celebration a reality. During the first four years of the event, thousands have participated from a wide cross section of churches and denominations.

And new this year, a representative from Open Doors U.S.A. will help raise awareness of the persecuted church worldwide. Also, world renowned Chess master, Orrin Hudson, will share his faith and teach children how to win in life with chess.