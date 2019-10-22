Jennie: 2019 Ornament of Hope raises funds for Easterseals

"We use the funds from this type of an event to help those people so they don't fall through the cracks." -Lynn Smith

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– From child development centers to physical rehabilitation and job training for people with disabilities, Easterseals offers a variety of services to help people with disabilities.

And since 1993, our local office has helped put hope back into the lives of adults with disabilities, through its annual Ornament of Hope. Here to tell us about this year’s ornament, we wanna welcome back to the show, Lynn Smith from Easterseals East Georgia.

“You know, life is full of transitions, and for those with disabilities, those can be a little bit rougher because they don’t always know what the community has available, so we try to act like a good resource for information and support.”

You can help Easterseals in its mission by picking up an Ornament of Hope. The 2019 ornament is Augusta Engine Company #7, on Central Avenue.

Easterseals 2019 Ornament of Hope

“We’ve wanted to do this for a long time, but others came to the top of the list each year ’cause we have a committee that does this. But we found that there’s a lot of people with childhood memories about this station, got to visit it, see the firemen at work, so we thought it would be a really great idea to memorialize it.”

You’ll find the ornaments at Surrey Pharmacy, Sacred Heart gift shop and State Bank & Trust. The ornaments are $20.