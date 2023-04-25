AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jenkins-White Elementary School students and staff will unveil a new memorial garden for a former student.

Antoine Redfield

Arbrie Leigh Anthony was a Jenkins-White Elementary School student when she was killed in 2022.

Antoine Rodiques Redfield was arrested and charged with her Murder after a traffic stop in Columbia County.

The event will take place Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. at Jenkins White Elementary located on 15th Avenue in Augusta.

The memorial garden is part of the school’s observance of Earth Day.

This event IS NOT open to the public.