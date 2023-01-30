CSRA (WJBF) – Friday night, WJBF and our partners, Solvay Advanced Polymers, Piedmont Augusta, and Security Federal Bank honored the Giving Your Best winners from 2022 year, shining the spotlight on those who make our community a better place.

One winner was selected to represent the CSRA in the “National Jefferson Awards” in New York City.

This year’s winner is Dr. Beth Newton from Thomson, Ga.

Dr. Newton started the nonprofit “Something for Alex” to honor her son who was killed in a home invasion in 2016.

The organization holds clothing drives for the homeless, raises money for pediatric cancer, and countless other good causes.