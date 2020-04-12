How AU chaplains are helping healthcare workers and patients through Easter

Augusta (WJBF)- This Easter, many people will celebrate at home instead of the traditional Easter service.

For health care workers and patients in the hospital, chaplains are reaching out to provide spiritual guidance.

At Augusta University Medical Center, the hospital chaplains are handing out pamphlets to provide some comfort and religious sentiments this Easter.

“There has been so much research that has been put forward that spirituality is a key to healing. First of all, it seems to be one of the very first places we turn to when we are starting to struggle. And we also know that is has physiological effects on us. If we believe and know we are part of a community and we have some positive affirmations in our world, then we have hope,” said Rev. Dr. Jeff Flowers, Director of Pastoral Care.

While Georgia governor Brian Kemp does not include church services in the state’s stay at home order, he’s encouraging church leaders to stream online — and if people must gather, it has to be in small groups of less than 10.